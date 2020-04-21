Kentucky adds Rhode Island guard Jacob Toppin as transfer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP)Kentucky has signed former Rhode Island forward Jacob Toppin, the brother of consensus national player of the year Obi Toppin of Dayton.

The 6-foot-8, 190-pound Toppin must sit out next season per NCAA transfer rules but will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He averaged 5.1 and 3.9 rebounds per game while starting three of 30 contests as a Rams freshman. Toppin said in a release that he chose Kentucky ”because I wanted an environment that would challenge me to chase greatness on the court.”

Wildcats coach John Calipari said the Brooklyn, New York, native wanted the challenge of playing at Kentucky and added, ”He’s talented, athletic and can shoot.”

