Kensmil lifts Stephen F. Austin over LSU-Alexandria 82-73

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP)Gavin Kensmil had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Stephen F. Austin defeated LSU-Alexandria 82-73 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Kensmil hit 9 of 12 shots.

Roti Ware had 18 points for Stephen F. Austin. Calvin Solomon added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Jakemin Abney had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Generals. AJ Rainey added 14 points. Christian Coleman had 14 points and four blocks.

