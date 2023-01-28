KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Terrell Burden scored 18 points to lead Kennesaw State to its seventh straight victory, 85-72 over Lipscomb on Saturday.

Burden shot 5 for 14 from the floor and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Owls (17-6, 9-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kasen Jennings and Chris Youngblood both scored 15.

Jacob Ognacevic finished with 20 points to pace the Bisons (13-10, 5-5). Will Pruitt added 12 points and Derrin Boyd scored 10.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Kennesaw State visits Bellarmine and Lipscomb hosts Queens University.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.