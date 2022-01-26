Kennedy scores 31 to lead UMBC over NJIT 73-69

BALTIMORE (AP)Keondre Kennedy had a career-high 31 points as Maryland-Baltimore County narrowly beat NJIT 73-69 on Wednesday night.

Kennedy shot 12 for 16 from the field. He added seven rebounds.

L.J. Owens had 13 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (8-10, 3-4 America East Conference). Nathan Johnson added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Miles Coleman had 19 points for the Highlanders (8-10, 3-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. James Lee added 12 points. Matt Faw had 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Retrievers improve to 2-0 against the Highlanders this season. Maryland-Baltimore County defeated NJIT 76-56 on Jan. 12.

