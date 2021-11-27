Keita leads NC Central over The Apprentice School 96-56

NCAA
DURHAM, N.C. (AP)Samuel Keita came off the bench to score 13 points to lift North Carolina Central to a 96-56 win over The Apprentice School on Saturday.

Cameron Butler had 13 points and seven rebounds for North Carolina Central (2-4). Randy Miller Jr. added 12 points. Alex Caldwell had 12 points.

Karree Smith had 16 points for the Builders, members of the USCAA. Clifton Goode added four blocks. Marion Moore had seven rebounds.

