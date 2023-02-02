FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP)Eddy Kayouloud scored 32 points to lead Central Arkansas past FGCU 91-87 on Thursday night.

Kayouloud had 11 rebounds for the Bears (8-16, 3-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Elias Cato scored 13 points while going 4 of 10 (4 for 7 from distance), and added nine rebounds and three blocks. Vincent Reeves recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Eagles (14-10, 4-7) were led by Isaiah Thompson, who posted 29 points and four assists. FGCU also got 20 points from Chase Johnston. In addition, Caleb Catto had 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.