CONWAY, Ark. (AP)Eddy Kayouloud finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead Central Arkansas over Austin Peay 76-69 on Saturday.

Camren Hunter added 13 points and three steals for the Bears (9-18, 4-10 Atlantic Sun Conference). Elias Cato finished 5 of 9 from the field and scored 12.

Sean Durugordon totaled 18 points and nine rebounds to pace the Governors (8-19, 2-12), who have lost 10 straight. Rodrique Massenat added 14 points and Elijah Hutchins-Everett scored 10.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Central Arkansas visits Eastern Kentucky, while Austin Peay hosts Jacksonville.

