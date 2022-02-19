Kamateros lifts South Dakota over W. Illinois 78-65

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)Tasos Kamateros had a career-high 24 points shooting 6-for-9 from 3-point range and South Dakota topped Western Illinois 78-65 on Saturday.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 18 points for South Dakota (17-10, 10-6 Summit League), which earned its fourth straight victory. Mason Archambault added 12 points. Xavier Fuller had 10 points.

Trenton Massner had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Leathernecks (15-13, 6-10). Luka Barisic added 16 points. Colton Sandage had 15 points.

Leathernecks second-leading scorer Will Carius entered averaging 15 points per game but scored just three points in the loss.

The Coyotes improve to 2-0 against the Leathernecks this season. South Dakota defeated Western Illinois 75-72 on Jan. 24.

