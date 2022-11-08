MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP)Nae’Qwan Tomlin and Markquis Nowell scored 14 points apiece and Kansas State opened the season under new coach Jerome Tang with a 93-59 romp over UT Rio Grande Valley on Monday night.

Tang took over the Wildcats’ program after serving as an assistant to Scott Drew at Baylor from 2003-2022.

Nowell sank all three of his 3-point shots and added seven assists and four steals for the Wildcats, who made 12 of 27 from beyond the arc (44.4%). Tomlin added a team-high eight rebounds.

Keyontae Johnson hit three from distance and scored 13 for K-State. Abayomi Iyiola finished with 12 points, while fellow reserves Ismael Massoud and Desi Sills scored 10 each.

Justin Johnson totaled 20 points to lead the Vaqueros. Freshman Adante’ Holiman came off the bench to score 13.

The Wildcats scored 31 points off of 26 Vaquero turnovers. UTRGV struggled from 3-point range, making 4 of 15.

