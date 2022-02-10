Justice, McKnight carry Western Kentucky over FAU 76-69

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP)Camron Justice had 19 points as Western Kentucky beat Florida Atlantic 76-69 on Thursday night.

Dayvion McKnight added 18 points for the Hilltoppers, while Jamarion Sharp chipped in 15. Sharp also had nine rebounds and seven blocks. Jairus Hamilton had 12 points and nine rebounds for Western Kentucky (13-11, 5-6 Conference USA).

Michael Forrest had 20 points for the Owls (15-10, 8-4), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Alijah Martin added 12 points. Bryan Greenlee had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm
March 13 2022 05:30 pm