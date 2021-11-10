Juozapaitis carries Georgia Southern over Ball State 82-71

NCAA
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP)Gedi Juozapaitis had 15 points to lead six Georgia Southern players in double figures as the Eagles beat Ball State 82-71 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Kamari Brown added 12 points for the Eagles. Prince Toyambi, Andrei Savrasov and Cam Bryant scored 11 points each. Brown also had six rebounds, while Savrasov had seven.

Luke Bumbalough scored a career-high 21 points for the Cardinals. Jalen Windham added 12 points. Miryne Thomas had 11 points.

