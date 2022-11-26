HONOLULU (AP)Hannah Jump scored 11 of her 19 points before halftime and No. 2 Stanford eased past Grambling State 87-50 on the second day of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown on Saturday.

The Cardinal (7-1) never trailed and led the Tigers (1-6) by as many as 39.

Jump shot 7 of 9 from the field, including 5-of-7 shooting on 3-pointers in just 18 minutes.

Stanford shot 48.5% from the field and 10 of 26 from beyond the arc. Lauren Betts and Elena Bosgana added 11 points apiece for the Cardinal, who grabbed 48 rebounds to Grambling State’s 26.

Colbi Maples scored 13 points and Tiana Gardner 11 for the Tigers, who were held to 32.1% shooting from the field.

Stanford had first-half runs of 10-0 and 13-0 and led 46-22 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Grambling State: A day after they were outscored by Hawaii in both points in the paint (40-18) and bench scoring (32-7), the Tigers suffered a similar fate against the much-larger Cardinal. Stanford dominated both points in the paint, 38-10, and bench points, 48-16.

Stanford: The Cardinal’s depth is apparent by a quick glance at the statistics. Jump entered the game averaging 11.6 points per game, which ranked her third behind Cameron Brink (12.6 ppg) and Kiki Iriafen (12.3). All-American Haley Jones was fourth in scoring at 11.1 points per game.

UP NEXT

Grambling State: Will look to snap a three-game losing streak when it takes on Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday.

Stanford: Meets Hawaii on Sunday. It has won all 10 previous meetings against the Rainbow Wahine, most recently an 81-59 victory on Nov. 25, 2018.

—

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25