Julien carries Louisiana past McNeese St. 83-68

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP)Kobe Julien had 20 points as Louisiana topped McNeese State 83-68 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Brown had 16 points and 16 rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette (5-3). Isaiah Richards added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Myles Lewis had 14 points for the Cowboys (3-7), who have now lost four games in a row. Kellon Taylor added 11 points. Collin Warren had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss