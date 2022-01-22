Julien carries Louisiana-Lafayette over Troy 69-59

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP)Kobe Julien had 17 points as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Troy 69-59 on Saturday night.

Trajan Wesley had 12 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (9-8, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference). Kentrell Garnett added 11 points. Dou Gueye had 10 points and seven rebounds. Theo Akwuba had 4 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks.

Efe Odigie had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans (13-6, 4-2). Khalyl Waters added 11 points. Zay Williams had eight rebounds.

