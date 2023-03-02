NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP)Nelly Junior Joseph’s 27 points helped Iona defeat Marist 93-74 on Thursday night.

Joseph had 11 rebounds for the Gaels (23-7, 16-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who already clinched the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament.

Daniss Jenkins scored 21 points while going 8 of 17 from the floor and 4 for 4 from the line, and added seven rebounds and 10 assists for Iona. Walter Clayton Jr. recorded 18 points and shot 6 for 16 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. It was the 10th straight victory for the Gaels.

Kam Farris finished with 17 points for the Red Foxes (10-18, 6-13). Noah Harris added 14 points and six assists for Marist. Javon Cooley also had 14 points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.