MIAMI (AP)Denver Jones scored 26 points as Florida International beat Stony Brook 83-50 on Wednesday night.

Jones shot 10 for 14, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (3-2). Arturo Dean added 12 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and they also had five rebounds and five assists. Nick Guadarrama recorded nine points and was 3 of 8 shooting (3 for 7 from distance).

The Seawolves (1-4) were led in scoring by Kenan Sarvan, who finished with 15 points. Toby Onyekonwu added 13 points and four assists for Stony Brook. In addition, Keenan Fitzmorris finished with 12 points.

