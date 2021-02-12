Jones scores 20 to carry Stetson past Kennesaw State 74-61

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Christiaan Jones had 20 points as Stetson topped Kennesaw State 74-61 on Friday night.

Chase Johnston had 17 points for Stetson (8-10, 5-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Rob Perry added 13 points. Mahamadou Diawara had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Spencer Rodgers had 17 points for the Owls (3-16, 0-11), who have now lost 14 games in a row. Terrell Burden added 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com