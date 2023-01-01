CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP)Lance Jones scored 16 points as Southern Illinois beat Belmont 63-45 on Sunday night.

Jones also had three steals for the Salukis (11-4, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Marcus Domask scored 14 points and added five assists. The Salukis picked up their sixth straight win.

Ben Sheppard led the Bruins (9-6, 2-2), finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals. Drew Friberg added eight points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Domask scored 10 points in the first half and Southern Illinois went into halftime trailing 28-23. Southern Illinois used an 8-0 second-half run to erase a three-point deficit and take the lead at 43-38 with 13:43 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Jones scored 13 second-half points.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Southern Illinois hosts Drake and Belmont visits UIC.

—

