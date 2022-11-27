LAS VEGAS (AP)Karl Jones came off the bench to score 20 points and grab 12 rebounds and UNLV remained unbeaten with a 126-54 victory over Life Pacific on Saturday night.

Jones added 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Rebels (7-0). Jackie Johnson III scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Keshon Gilbert shot 4 for 5 and had 13 points.

Albert Matute led the way for the Warriors with 13 points and two steals. Daniel Hernandez and Pedro Leal-Cruz scored eight apiece.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.