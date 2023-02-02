ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Tajion Jones scored 18 points, Drew Pember notched a double-double and UNC Asheville cruised to its ninth straight victory, 89-63 over High Point on Thursday night.

Jones was 6-of-12 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Bulldogs (18-6, 10-1 Big South Conference). Pember finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Fletcher Abee hit three 3-pointers and scored 12.

The Panthers (10-13, 2-9) were led by Abdoulaye Thiam with 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Ahmard Harvey added 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks, while Jaden House had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. UNC Asheville visits South Carolina Upstate while High Point hosts Charleston Southern.

—

