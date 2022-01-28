Jones, Marin lift Southern Utah over Portland State in OT

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Tevian Jones finished with a career-high 36 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Southern Utah edged Portland State 85-82 in overtime on Thursday night.

Dre Marin made two free throws with 5 seconds left in OT and had 19 points for the Thunderbirds (12-6, 6-2 Big Sky Conference). Marin’s 3-pointer with 3 seconds remaining in regulation sent the game to OT tied at 77.

Khalid Thomas had 18 points for the Vikings (4-13, 2-7), who have dropped five straight games. Paris Dawson added 14 points. Michael Carter III had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Thunderbirds improve to 2-0 against the Vikings on the season. Southern Utah defeated Portland State 86-76 on Jan. 17.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 05:00 pm
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm