LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP)Tevian Jones scored 20 points as Southern Utah beat New Mexico State 79-75 in a Western Athletic Conference opener on Wednesday.

Jones was 6 of 15 shooting, including 5 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Thunderbirds (9-5). Drake Allen was 5 of 8 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Jason Spurgin recorded 12 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field and 2 for 7 from the line.

The Aggies (7-6) were led in scoring by Deshawndre Washington, who finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Xavier Pinson added 16 points and four assists for New Mexico State. In addition, Anthony Roy finished with 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Southern Utah hosts UT Rio Grande Valley while New Mexico State hosts Sam Houston.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.