Jolly scores 18, lifts Iona over Marist 69-66

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP)Tyson Jolly had 18 points to lead five Iona players in double figures as the Gaels edged Marist 69-66 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference action on Sunday.

Elijah Joiner, Ryan Myers and Nelly Junior Joseph added 11 points apiece for the Gaels (11-2, 3-0). Walter Clayton Jr. scored 10.

Jolly shot 9 for 12 from the floor for Iona, which posted a season-high 22 assists. Junior Joseph also had eight rebounds and five blocks.

Jao Ituka had 13 points for the Red Foxes (6-6, 1-2). He missed a 3-point try at the buzzer. Ricardo Wright added 11 points.

The Gaels improve to 2-0 against the Red Foxes this season. Iona defeated Marist 78-71 on Dec. 1.

