OLEAN, N.Y. (AP)Chase Johnston came off the bench to score 22 ponts and help Florida Gulf Coast turn back St. Bonaventure 71-58 on Friday night.

Johnston added four steals for the Eagles (9-3). Isaiah Thompson scored 12 points with six assists. Andre Weir scored 10.

Daryl Banks III led the way for the Bonnies (6-5) with 18 points and three steals. Chad Venning pitched in with 15 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Kyrell Luc had 10 points.

Johnston scored 10 points in the first half and FGCU went into the break trailing 33-31.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.