FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Bryce Johnson scored 17 points as Sacred Heart beat Wagner 65-56 on Thursday night.

Johnson added seven rebounds for the Pioneers (12-13, 5-5 Northeast Conference). Joey Reilly shot 5 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 16 points. Nico Galette was 4 of 13 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

Delonnie Hunt led the Seahawks (11-9, 4-5) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Rahmir Moore added 10 points for Wagner. In addition, Jahbril Price-Noel finished with six points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.