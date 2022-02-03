Johnson powers Illinois-Chicago past Robert Morris 80-75

CHICAGO (AP)Kevin Johnson had 18 points as Illinois-Chicago turned back Robert Morris 80-75 on Thursday night.

Damaria Franklin added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Flames (8-12, 4-7 Horizon League), who ended a four-game skid. Jalen Warren totaled 15 points and Zion Griffin scored 14.

Kahliel Spear had 23 points and 13 rebounds to pace the Colonials (5-17, 3-10). Justin Winston added 19 points. Michael Green III had 16 points.

