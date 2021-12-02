Johnson leads Mercer past Kennesaw State 73-71

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Jalen Johnson had 18 points as Mercer edged past Kennesaw State 73-71 on Wednesday night. Felipe Haase and Neftali Alvarez added 16 points each for the Bears.

Johnson shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers. Haase also had eight rebounds. James Glisson made two free throws and Haase one in the last 18 seconds.

Glisson added 12 points, making 7 of 9 at the line, for Mercer (4-4). It was the first road win for coach Greg Gary.

Spencer Rodgers had 23 points for the Owls (3-5). Terrell Burden added 13 points. Chris Youngblood had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss