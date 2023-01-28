CHICAGO (AP)Bryce Johnson scored 29 points, Wesley Cardet Jr. added 27 and Chicago State beat Aurora University 101-66 on Saturday.

Johnson also had three steals for the Cougars (6-17). Cardet Jr. added six rebounds and six assists. Jahsean Corbett made 7 of 10 shots from the field and scored 14.

The Spartans (0-1) were led by Trey Jenkins, who finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. Robert Roszkiewicz and Justin Wilson both scored 11. Roszkiewicz grabbed seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Chicago State visits Citadel in its next matchup on Monday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.