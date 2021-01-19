Joens makes go-ahead shot, No. 24 Iowa St. women top Sooners

AMES, Iowa (AP)Ashley Joens had 32 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, and her go-ahead layup with 10.2 seconds left helped No. 24 Iowa State get past shorthanded Oklahoma 64-63 on Tuesday night.

The Cyclones (10-4, 6-1 Big 12 Conference) have won eight of their last nine, including a 75-71 victory on Saturday over then sixth-ranked Baylor to snap the Bears’ 61-game home winning streak.

Joens pulled the Cyclones to 63-62 with 21 seconds left and her game winner followed a Sooners’ turnover on a charging call. After an Oklahoma timeout, Navaeh Tot and Tatum Veitenheimer each missed shots to end it.

It was the Cyclones’ first lead since 51-50, coming with 3:05 to play in the third quarter.

Joens was 13-of-25 shooting, with 21 points coming in the first half. Lexi Donarski added 11 pints for the Cyclones.

Taylor Robertson scored 21 of her 26 points in first half and finished 8 of 15 from long range to lead Oklahoma (4-6, 1-4), which played its first game since Jan. 6. Gabby Gregory added 12 points and Madi Williams had 11. The Sooners only dressed eight players.

