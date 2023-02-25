ST. LOUIS (AP)Gibson Jimerson scored 21 points as Saint Louis beat Loyola Chicago 81-62 on Saturday night.

Jimerson had six rebounds for the Billikens (19-10, 11-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jake Forrester scored 12 points while going 5 of 6 from the field, and added five rebounds. Terrence Hargrove Jr. recorded nine points and went 3 of 5 from the field. Yuri Collins had 11 assists.

The Ramblers (9-19, 3-13) were led in scoring by Philip Alston, who finished with 15 points. Ben Schwieger added 12 points and seven rebounds for Loyola Chicago.

Saint Louis took the lead with 12:41 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Jimerson led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 42-26 at the break. Saint Louis extended its lead to 71-50 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Jimerson scored a team-high nine points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

Saint Louis plays Tuesday against VCU on the road, while Loyola Chicago hosts Rhode Island on Wednesday.

