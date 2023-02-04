NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Chaunce Jenkins scored 16 points, Mekhi Long had a double-double and Old Dominion beat Georgia Southern 64-58 on Saturday.

Jenkins shot 5 for 14 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Monarchs (14-10, 6-6 Sun Belt Conference). Long finished with 13 and 12 rebounds. Tyreek Scott-Grayson added 13 points and six rebounds.

Carlos Curry finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles (12-13, 5-7). Andrei Savrasov added 11 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Kaden Archie had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Old Dominion visits Georgia State while Georgia Southern hosts James Madison.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.