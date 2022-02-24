SAN ANTONIO (AP)Trey Jemison recorded 10 points and 12 rebounds to carry UAB to a 68-56 win over UTSA on Thursday night.

KJ Buffen had 16 points for UAB (21-7, 11-4 Conference USA). Jordan Walker added 14 points. Tavin Lovan had 10 points.

Dhieu Deing had 16 points for the Roadrunners (9-20, 2-14). Jacob Germany added 14 points. Erik Czumbel had six assists.

The Blazers improve to 2-0 against the Roadrunners on the season. UAB defeated UTSA 87-59 on Jan. 1.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com