Jeffries lifts Memphis past Mississippi Valley State 94-57

NCAA
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)D.J. Jeffries had 21 points as Memphis easily beat Mississippi Valley State 94-57 on Tuesday night.

Boogie Ellis had 18 points for Memphis (4-2). Moussa Cisse added 14 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks, and Lester Quinones had 14 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Alex Lomax had a career-high 11 assists.

Treylan Smith had 19 points for the Delta Devils (0-6). Caleb Hunter added 15 points and Kam’ron Cunningham had seven rebounds.

