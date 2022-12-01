RADFORD, Va. (AP)Josiah Jeffers scored 18 points as Radford beat North Carolina Central 80-78 on Thursday night.

Jeffers was 6 of 8 shooting and 5 of 10 from the free throw line for the Highlanders (5-3). Shaquan Jules scored 14 points while going 4 of 6 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and added three blocks. Bryan Antoine recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Eagles (4-4) were led by Kris Monroe, who recorded 23 points and 11 rebounds. North Carolina Central also got 14 points, five assists and three steals from Justin Wright. In addition, Daniel Oladapo finished with 12 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.