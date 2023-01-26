EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP)Allan Jeanne-Rose had 16 points and Fairfield beat Mount St. Mary’s 63-60 on Thursday night.

Jeanne-Rose was 5 of 5 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Stags (10-10, 6-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). TJ Long scored 10 points, shooting 3 for 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Supreme Cook finished 4 of 9 from the floor to finish with nine points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Dakota Leffew led the way for the Mountaineers (7-14, 3-7) with 19 points and eight rebounds. Mount St. Mary’s also got 11 points and eight assists from Jalen Benjamin. In addition, George Tinsley had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.