Jarrett lifts Jackson St. past Alabama St. 60-44

NCAA
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)Tristan Jarrett had 25 points as Jackson State beat Alabama State 60-44 on Monday night.

Cainan McClelland had 14 points for Jackson State (1-5, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which snapped its season-opening five-game losing streak. Jayveous McKinnis added 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Kenny Strawbridge had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets (0-2, 0-2). Jordan O’Neal added three blocks.

