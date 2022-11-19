INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Armon Jarrard had 11 points in IUPUI’s 59-45 win over Franklin on Saturday.

Jarrard was 5 of 9 shooting for the Jaguars (1-3). Chris Osten scored 10 points and added seven rebounds. Jlynn Counter recorded eight points.

Trey Flatt led the way for the Grizzlies (0-1) with eight points and two steals. Lynn King added six points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Franklin.

IUPUI visits Denver in its next matchup on Wednesday.

