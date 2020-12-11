James lifts Jacksonville past New Orleans 77-70

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Dontarius James had a career-high 25 points as Jacksonville beat New Orleans 77-70 on Thursday.

Bryce Workman had 19 points and nine rebounds for Jacksonville (5-2). Tyreese Davis added 13 points and Trey Sides had 11 points.

Troy Green had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Privateers (1-5). Damion Rosser scored a career-high 23 points and Ahren Freeman had 10 points.

