James carries Jacksonville past Florida National 78-69

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Dontarius James tied his career high with 23 points as Jacksonville defeated Florida National 78-69 on Wednesday night.
Diante Wood had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Jacksonville (4-2). Mo Arnold added seven rebounds.
Jose Benitez had 17 points for the Conquistadors. Jeffery Hernandez added 15 points and eight rebounds. Kenneth Santos had 14 points.
—
—
