CLEVELAND (AP)Malique Jacobs had 18 points in Kent State’s 67-58 victory against Cleveland State on Saturday.

Jacobs added seven rebounds and three steals for the Golden Flashes (7-3). Sincere Carry added 16 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line, and he also had six assists. Miryne Thomas shot 4 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Deante Johnson finished with 20 points and nine rebounds for the Vikings (6-5). Tristan Enaruna added 12 points and seven rebounds for Cleveland State. In addition, Yahel Hill had eight points.

