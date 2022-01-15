Jackson, Walker set career highs leading UAB past FAU 76-65

NCAA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Quan Jackson scored a career-high 29 points and Jordan Walker scored a career-high 27 points and UAB beat Florida Atlantic 76-65 on Saturday.

Jackson and Walker combined to make 20 of the Blazers’ (15-4, 5-1 Conference USA) 28 field goals. Trey Jemison’s layup with 6:10 left gave UAB a 54-53 lead and it never trailed again.

The Blazers now have won six of their last seven games.

Alijah Martin scored 16 points, Michael Forest 12 and Giancarlo Rosado 10 for the Owls (8-8, 1-2).

