Jackson scores 25 to lead Akron over Miami (Ohio) 83-76

HAMMOND, La. (AP)Najee Garvin had a career-high 30 points andTy Gordon scored the winning basket with one second left in ovetime on a goaltending call as Nicholls State narrowly defeated Southeastern Louisiana 86-84 on Saturday night.

Jaylen Fornes had 15 points for Nicholls State (12-6, 9-2 Southland Conference). Kevin Johnson added 11 points and six rebounds. Andre Jones had 11 points and six assists.