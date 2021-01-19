Iowa-Maryland women’s game postponed because of inauguration

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)The women’s basketball game between No. 7 Maryland and Iowa, scheduled for Thursday night, has been postponed because the Hawkeyes don’t want to travel with the inauguration being held one day earlier.

Iowa was scheduled to fly into Baltimore-Washington International Airport on Wednesday night. But Maryland posted news of the postponement on Tuesday night, noting, ”Out of caution due to Wednesday’s inauguration activities in Washington, D.C., Iowa made the decision to not travel to Maryland.”

Wednesday’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was being held amid unprecedented security measures after a violent mob supporting President Donald Trump invaded the U.S Capitol two weeks ago.

Iowa’s decision was supported by the Big Ten Conference. No makeup date was immediately announced.

It’s the second postponement of the week for Iowa, which put of Sunday’s game against Rutgers due to COVID-19 issues with the Scarlet Knights.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.