Iorio, Flowers lead South Alabama past Georgia State 70-67

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP)Sam Iorio scored 18 points and Michael Flowers added 17 as South Alabama narrowly beat Georgia State 70-67 on Tuesday.

John Pettway’s dunk put the Jaguars ahead by three with seven seconds left, and GSU’s final attempt was short.

Tyreke Locure had 16 points and six rebounds for the Jaguars (12-8, 6-5 Sun Belt Conference).

Eliel Nsoseme had 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Panthers (8-5, 2-4). Justin Roberts added 15 points and Corey Allen had 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com