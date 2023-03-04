LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP)Daniss Jenkins scored seven of his 22 points in the final two minutes to help Iona defeat Rider 80-78 on Saturday night.

Jenkins added six assists for the Gaels (24-7, 17-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Walter Clayton Jr. was 7 of 17 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to add 17 points. Berrick JeanLouis shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Gaels picked up their 11th straight victory.

Mervin James led the way for the Broncs (16-13, 13-7) with 15 points and two blocks. Zahrion Blue added 15 points for Rider. Allen Betrand also put up 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.