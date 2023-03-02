JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP)(AP) – Tariq Ingraham’s 20 points helped Rider defeat Saint Peter’s 73-60 on Thursday night.

Ingraham added eight rebounds and three blocks for the Broncs (16-12, 13-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Allen Powell scored 15 points, going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Dwight Murray Jr. shot 4 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Jaylen Murray led the Peacocks (11-17, 6-13) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Jayden Saddler added 11 points for Saint Peter’s. Isiah Dasher also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.