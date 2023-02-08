TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP)Courvoisier McCauley had 15 points in Indiana State’s 84-62 victory against Valparaiso on Wednesday night.

McCauley had six rebounds for the Sycamores (17-9, 10-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Robbie Avila scored 14 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. Cooper Neese shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Beacons (10-16, 4-11) were led by Ben Krikke, who recorded 22 points. Valparaiso also got 11 points from Kobe King. Maximus Nelson also had eight points and nine rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.