Ike’s 32 leads Wyoming past San Jose St. 111-80 in MWC

LAS VEGAS (AP)Graham Ike had a season-high 32 points as eighth-seeded Wyoming easily beat ninth-seeded San Jose State 111-80 in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

Wyoming set a record for the most points in regulation in tournament history while Ike’s outburst was the most for a freshman in tournament history.

Ike shot 12 for 14 from the floor, converted 8 of 10 from the foul line and added eight rebounds to earn the Cowboys a quarterfinal date with league champion and 19th ranked San Diego State.

Xavier DuSell had 19 points for Wyoming (14-10). Hunter Maldonado added 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Marcus Williams had 15 points, 10 assists, seven steals and six rebounds.

It was the first time this season Wyoming scored at least 100 points.

Wyoming totaled 59 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Richard Washington had 18 points and six assists for the Spartans (5-16). Omari Moore added 15 points and six assists. Ralph Agee had 10 points.

