Hunter leads UNC Greensboro past Western Carolina 77-56

NCAA
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP)Kaleb Hunter and Isaiah Miller each had 15 points as UNC Greensboro easily defeated Western Carolina 77-56 on Monday.

Keyshaun Langley added 11 points and A.J. McGinnis had 10 for UNC Greensboro (17-7, 12-4 Southern Conference).

Cory Hightower had 15 points for the Catamounts (9-15, 2-13), who have now lost four consecutive games. Kameron Gibson added 11 points and six rebounds, and Sin’Cere McMahon had 10 points.

