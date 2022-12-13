WASHINGTON (AP)Jordan Wood’s 15 points helped Howard defeat Florida International 71-59 on Tuesday night.

Wood also contributed eight rebounds for the Bison (5-8). William Settle added 14 points while shooting 5 for 14 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had 12 rebounds. Shy Odom recorded 14 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

The Panthers (4-5) were led in scoring by Denver Jones, who finished with 21 points and three steals. Petar Krivokapic added 13 points for Florida International. Arturo Dean also had eight points, six rebounds and two steals.

